US state wants to install porn-blockers on all new computers

The US state of South Carolina has proposed a bill that would force manufacturers to ship all new computers, smartphones and tablets with porn-blocking software.

The amendment would require tech makers to pre-install the software on all machines sold in the state. Anyone 18+ who wishes to unlock adult content would have to pay a $20 fee to do so.

State lawmakers have pitched this as a way to “protect the children" (via Reuters).

However, the additional proposal that manufacturers could get out of installing the software by paying the $20 levy seems to paint the proposal as a means of swelling tax coffers.

"This is a way to preserve freedom, not raise taxes and combat a serious problem all in one," one of the bill’s sponsor’s Republican state representative William Chumley told Reuters, claiming the money will be used to combat human trafficking.

While the proposed amendment is all well and good, the logistics are a different matter altogether. It’s extremely unlikely tech firms will ship gadgets with special software to suit laws in a specific state.

Likewise, any proposed levy enabling them to avoid the installation would likely be met with heavy opposition, with that tax passed onto the customer.

The war on porn rages on both sides of the Atlantic following aggressive measures from UK lawmakers to block X-rated content at ISP levels.

Many UK households are now required to opt-in with their broadband provider in order to watch smut online.

