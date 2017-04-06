Uncharted 4 wins top prize at Baftas, but loses out on everything else

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the epic conclusion to Naughty Dog’s Nathan Drake saga, has taken the top honour at Thursday night’s Bafta Games Awards.

The Indiana Jones-inspired title won the overall Game of the Year gong, but came up short in all seven of the other categories it was nominated for.

Related: Uncharted 4 review

Other big winners were the restaurant game Overcook, which won Best British Game and Best Family Game, while the puzzle-based platformer Inside notched four awards.

It was given awards for original property, artistic achievement, game design and narrative.

The other notable award winners, included Overwatch winning Best Multiplayer, and Rocket League taking home the Best Evolving Games Bafta.

Naturally, Pokemon Go took the Best Mobile Game award, while Clash Royale won the Bafta for E-Sports.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best game: Uncharted 4

British game: Overcooked

Narrative: Inside

Game design: Inside

E-sports: Clash Royale

Mobile: Pokemon Go

Family: Overcooked

Multiplayer: Overwatch

Performer: Cissy Jones - Firewatch

Ones to watch: Among the stones

Artistic achievement: Inside

Debut game: Firewatch

Game innovation: That Dragon, Cancer

Audio achievement: The Last Guardian

Music: Virginia

Original property: Inside

Evolving game: Rocket League

Special award: Brenda Romero

In the TrustedReviews Awards last November, Overwatch earned the Best Game title, beating out Uncharted 4 and Forza Horizon 3.

Do you agree with the Academy’s selections? Which game do you think deserved the top honors? Share your thoughts in the comments below.