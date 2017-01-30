This USB-C power meter helps you avoid dodgy cables

USB-C is set to become the new standard, but until it goes fully mainstream early adopters are at risk of using dodgy cables that could very well fry their devices.

Luckily, Satechi has launched a new USB-C Power Meter, designed to protect you from poorly wired and over-powered cables.

The company says the meter measures the voltage, current, and current over time that cables are sending to and from your connected devices.

It looks to be the first real meter for USB-C ports, as there are currently a load of USB power meters available but nothing for the new standard.

Satechi's device will measure volts, amps, and milliamp-hours (mAh), and the built-in display contains an arrow to show which side of the dongle is using the charge.

That means, if you're charging your laptop from a wall socket, the arrow will point towards the laptop, but if you're charging your phone from the laptop, the arrow will point towards the phone.

While dongles such as this are fairly useful in general, this new offering could be a vital tool for those venturing into USB-C territory with some questionable cables.

The Power Meter should make it easy to tell whether the cables are doing their job, if, for example, the readings fluctuate or are above or below the standard for the connected device.

It'll also tell users the true capacity of their smartphone battery, which should mean you'll be able to see how quickly the overall capacity of your device's battery is decreasing over time.

Of course, the dongle itself just provides information, and won't protect against dodgy cables, so if you want to ensure you're getting a decent one, head over to Amazon where Google engineer Benson Leung has tested a bunch of cables and left some helpful reviews.

If you want to invest in the Satechi Type-C Power Meter, it's available now through the company's website for $29.99, and will cost you about £35 if you want to ship it to the UK.

