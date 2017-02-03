This ‘70s-style Range Rover is £135,000 of throwback perfection

If the woes of Brexit and Trump have got you longing for simpler times, Land Rover’s Range Rover Reborn project might be just the thing you need.

Land Rover is giving customers the opportunity to buy an original 1978 Classic Range Rover that’s undergone a “complete restoration”, based on the original factory specifications. They’ll even be using Land Rover Classic parts to make sure the vehicle is as authentic as possible.

Each Range Rover Classic will come in Bahama Gold, and will ship with a 3,528cc V8 Petrol Carburettor Zenith-Stromgberg 175CD type engine, offering 132bhp at 5,000rpm with a max torque of 186lb ft at 2,500 rpm.

“Range Rover Reborn is another showcase of our dedicated in-house engineering expertise,” says Tim Hannig, Director of Jaguar Land Rover Classic. “It underscores our commitment to nurturing the rich heritage of Land Rover, and is a rare opportunity for customers to own a valuable and genuinely collectible automotive icon.”

Hannig adds: “It is a wonderful way to preserve the much sought-after three-door original Range Rover from the 1970s, from period-correct colour ways to interior trim and accessories.”

The first Range Rover launched way back in 1970, and didn’t get five doors until 1981. That first generation was eventually killed off in 1996, but It’s generally believed that Range Rover helped launch the SUV sector – now one of the car industry’s fastest growing areas.

Unfortunately, taking Land Rover’s trip down memory lane will cost you a pretty penny. Prices for a completed Range Rover Reborn restoration start from £135,000, but prices can rise depending on collectability, preferred chassis number, and any unique characteristics.

If that's a little out of your price range, you can gawp at the retro motor next week at Paris’ Salon Rétromobile 2017 show, where Jaguar Land Rover will be displaying it for show visitors. Alternatively, check out a few more snaps below:

What retro vehicle would you like to see restored to its former glory? Let us know in the comments.