The Whoop Strap wearable is about to change the NFL forever

The maker of the revolutionary Whoop Strap 2.0 tracker, which focuses on the relationship between physical strain and recovery, has announced a landmark deal to place it on the wrist of every player in the NFL.

The $500 Whoop Strap, which is already worn by a number of pro athletes, uses a heart rate monitor to measure the athlete’s Day Strain, while giving them a Recovery Score the next morning, based on sleep quality, resting heart rate and heart rate variability.

The aims are two-fold: to prevent injuries through over-training and to enable wearers to prepare their bodies to hit peak performance at the exactly right time. It'll even tell wearers exactly how much sleep they need to hit peak recovery.

The accord with players’ union, the NFLPA, is the first of its kind and, as well giving players greater access to health data, there’s also a financial incentive in play.

There are plans to heavily commercialise players' data, which will be co-owned by the NFLPA and Whoop. The firm has already suggested a number of ground-breaking use cases.

The company says broadcasters could use it to commentate on individual players' recovery prior to games, while fantasy football enthusiasts could use it to help rank players prior to their league's draft.

Gamblers could notice a star running back has recovered well from a short week and place a wager on him cracking 100-yards during Sunday's game.

You'd have to think that players and their representatives may look to present their indisputable strain recovery data to team front offices when negotiating new contracts.

“Every day, NFL players produce data that can translate into physiological and financial opportunities. We see partnering with WHOOP as the first step in harnessing this exciting technology,” said Ahmad Nassar, President of NFL Players Inc.

“We are excited to have WHOOP and its innovative, holistic monitoring technology serve as our first OneTeam Collective deal. Together, we’re paving the way towards a new frontier where athletes are empowered by data.”

Speaking personally, I’ve used the Whoop Strap for months now and, although I’m far from an elite athlete, there’s no way I’m ever going back to a Jawbone or a Fitbit.

