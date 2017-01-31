The 500GB Nvidia Shield TV Pro with 4K HDR streaming arrives in the UK

Nvidia has announced its top end Nvidia Shield TV Pro home media streamer is now available in the UK.

The 500GB model, which is way larger than the 16GB basic edition, enables users to host bundles of content and stream it to any device via the built-in access to Plex media server.

With the Nvidia Tegra X1 processor, the Shield TV Pro promises the fastest, highest quality streaming for movies, TV shows and games from the cloud or your PC, with Nvidia claiming it’s three times faster than the nearest competitor.

It has a 4K built-in Chromecast 4K Ultra and, if you have a Nvidia GeForce GTX-powered PC, you can stream PC games from your PC to the TV.

The device, which runs on Android TV, features access to all of the usual apps, like Netflix, Spotify, Kodi and the Shield Hub, which brings access to exclusive games.

Using the bundled remote or controller, it also offers Google voice search and commands, enabling users to launch apps, open Google Play or get specific with commands like “show me movies directed by Quentin Tarantino.”

In a future update the Shield TV Pro will also get the Google Assistant and support for Samsung’s SmartThings smart home platform.

The 2017 Nvidia Shield boxes were announced at CES 2017. The previous generation devices will be receiving the Android 7.0 and associated features.

Should you buy a 4K TV right now?

Is this Pro version worth an extra £100? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.