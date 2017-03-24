Tesla CEO slows the Model 3 hype train as new video emerges

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to set the record straight over the forthcoming Tesla Model 3 electric car.

The Telsa CEO attempted to clear up the misconception that, due to the numbering, the Model 3 is the “next version” of the company’s technology.

Instead, Musk reaffirmed the Model 3 remained a more affordable version of the Model S with a shorter range, less power and fewer features.

If that didn’t clear things up for those thinking the Model 3 might be the new flagship, Musk added the Model S “is the car I will keep driving even after Model 3 arrives.”

He also said an all-wheel drive version of the Model 3 won’t arrive until up to 9 months after the first versions of the car go on sale.

During an active Friday afternoon on the social networking site, Musk also released a video showing the first drive of a ‘release candidate’ Model 3. You can see it below.

The Model 3 will start to appear in customers’ driveways later this year.

It starts at just $35,000 (minus considerable tax benefits), making it the firm’s most affordable car yet, and promises a range of 215 miles, plus the ability to go from 0-60mph in under 6 seconds.

It’ll also feature the Autopilot hardware that, when regulations permit, will enable the car to achieve full autonomy.

Have you pre-ordered a Model 3? Share your reasoning in the comments below.