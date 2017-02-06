Super Bowl ad causes Google Home speakers to ‘meltdown'

The Super Bowl is the biggest annual sporting event in the world, known as much for its adverts as its on-field action.

Well this year things went slightly wayward with one ad causing users’ tech to unwittingly spring into action.

Early in the game Google ran an add for its Google Home device, a voice-activated smart speaker much like the Amazon Echo.

As well as showing lots of hugging, laughing and general family loveliness, the ad also threw down a couple of “OK, Google” audio triggers.

These didn’t just remain in the ad, however, with dozens of Google Home owners taking to Twitter to bemoan how their own speakers had been brought to life by the advert.

“That @Google home trailer made my google home have a meltdown,” one disgruntled user wrote.

Another added: “Google Home commercial kept setting mine off! They need to chill it with the “okay Google”-ing.”

They weren’t alone, either, with a raft of complaints quickly popping up on the social network.

Far from the first time voice-activated speakers have been accidentally triggered by TV references, last month a news broadcast caused a bunch of Amazon Echos to add items to shopping baskets.

Currently available in the States, Google Home has yet to launch in the UK.

