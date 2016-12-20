Still put off by the Apple Watch price? Here’s how to save big

Apple is now selling refurbished versions of both the Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch, enabling smartwatch fanciers to save a few bucks on the asking price.

The firm updated its online store on with a range of manufacturer refurbished devices that offer savings of between 14% and 16%, depending on the model selected.

For example, a refurbished 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 with a sport band can be nabbed for as little as $229, a saving of $40.

At the other end of the scale, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 2 with sport band is $509, which is $90 less than a brand new item.

Unfortunately, it appears only the US refurbished store is offering Apple Watches right now.

Apple is offering free shipping on all refurbished models, meaning they can still be nabbed in time for Christmas (via MacRumors).

All refurbished models come with a full one-year warranty (with optional AppleCare protection thereafter) and are covered by the 14-day return policy. Series 2 models will even come with a power adapter.

Apple is yet to reveal official sales figures for the smartwatch, despite it being on sale more than 18 months in various guises.

CEO Tim Cook recently claimed sales growth is "off the charts" in response to reports claiming demand has plunged year-on-year. Perhaps the refurbished offerings can further boost the demand?

Would you buy a refurbished Apple Watch or you demand your tech be brand new? Share your thoughts in the comments below.