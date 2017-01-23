Star Wars Episode 8 title revealed on Twitter – Skywalker saga continues

Disney has confirmed that the official title for Star Wars Episode 8 will be Star Wars: The Last Jedi in a post on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated with new information shortly...

The upcoming movie, which has until now been teased as Episode VIII, is set to follow 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, continuing the ongoing Skywalker saga. The story is set to resume immediately following the events of the previous movie, with many characters set to reprise their roles – including Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and the late Carrie Fisher.

Here's the new official teaser logo:

Despite only just receiving a full title, Episode VIII was actually announced way back in 2012, when Disney acquired Lucasfilm. The movie is being produced by Ram Bergman (Looper, Don Jon), with director Rian Craig Johnson (Looper, Breaking Bad) at the helm. Principal photography ended in July 2016, with the film due to release in UK cinemas on December 15, 2017. The sequel, still only titled as Episode IX, is scheduled for a 2019 release.

This will be Johnson's first time directing a Star Wars movie, following on from The Force Awakens, which was directed by J. J. Abrams. Speaking about the experience of taking over the project back in 2014, Johnson said:

"I'm just starting into it, but so far, honestly, it's the most fun I've ever had writing. It's just joyous. But also for me personally, I grew up not just watching those movies but playing with those toys, so as a little kid, the first movies I was making in my head were set in this world. A big part of it is that direct connection, almost like an automatic jacking back into childhood in a weird way. But I don't know, ask me again in a few years and we'll be able to talk about that."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is particularly interesting for fans of the franchise as it will be Carrie Fisher's last movie, after the actress passed away unexpectedly at the end of 2016. The actress had finished shooting her scenes for the film already, so Episode 8 won't be impacted significantly. However, there is concern about how Fisher's passing will affect Episode IX; Variety and Reuters both report that she was slated for a key role in the movie. Disney has not yet revealed how the death will be addressed, but Lucasfilm has confirmed that Fisher's performance won't be created using CGI for the film.

Related: Best Star Wars Toys

Watch: TV Buying Guide

What do you think of the Episode 8 title? Let us know in the comments.