Someone has finally combined Fallout 4 with Planet Earth 2

If you've been looking for a particularly unsettling way to start your week, we've got just the video for you.

It's the mash-up everyone's been waiting for, as YouTuber UpIsNotJump has managed to create a short episode of Planet Earth 2 entirely within Fallout 4.

The man himself, David Attenborough, has even been recreated here, and he's never looked better and more creepy at the same time.

General creepiness aside, the video is an impressive attempt to combine the show and the game, with UpisNotJump explaining some of the challenges he faced in creating the video in the description:

"Presenting Fallout 4 as a documentary like Planet Earth II was an interesting challenge. The best part was using all of Fallout 4's mutated animals to represent the normal animals being commentated on in Planet Earth II Audio.

"...All my practice in making Fallout 4 Machinima really paid off here. Using mods to control Fallout 4's creatures to fit the Planet Earth II audio is really tricky without a good deal of practice."

Part two is apparently going to be forthcoming, so if you loved this unlikely mash-up, there will be more to feast your eyes upon soon.

Let us know your thoughts on the clip in the comments.