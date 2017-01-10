The brand new PS4 Slim model is a bit of all white

What does the Xbox One S have that the PS4 Slim doesn’t. Yes, a 4K Blu-ray player and access to UHD video content, but what else? A fetching all white design, of course!

Sony is rectifying that by giving its base PS4 model a Glacier White paint job that’ll be released in Europe and Japan.

The first color variant for the console features a matching DualShock 4 controller, with black buttons.

You’ll be able to get a 500GB model in the UK on January 24, where it’ll cost £259. The Japanese market gets it (and a 1TB variant) on February 23. There’s no news on a North American launch yet.

As well as rivaling the sleek Robot White Xbox One S, released last summer, this model may appeal to those rocking both consoles and want to match up their colour schemes.

Sony rolled out the new PS4 in September, replacing the 2013 version, while slightly modifying the design of the controller.

Simultaneously, Sony announced the higher-end PS4 Pro, which caters for the top few per cent of gamers seeking more processing power and greater visual fidelity.

Sony PS4 Slim unboxing

PS4 Pro or PS4 Slim? Which did you go for? Share your thoughts below.