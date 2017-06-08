OnePlus 5 design confirmed in new official image

Earlier this week, we caught a glimpse of what appeared to be an official OnePlus 5 press render. However, while the source was highly legitimate, you can never be 100% sure.

Now we can put the debate to bed because the company itself has posted an image of the phone, showing the new dual camera array.

The image confirms the two lenses will be in the top left corner of the handset, rather than in the centre of the device as some leaked images had appeared to show.

OnePlus’s confirmation of the design also shows a super-slim handset that looks not-too-dissimilar to the iPhone 7 range.

However, there’s little else we can discern at this point, other than the company repeating the “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.” tagline.

We already know the phone will have the Snapdragon 835 processor on board, while a leaked retail listing in India yesterday suggested it might have up to 8GB of RAM.

The handset itself will be fully unveiled on June 20 at 5pm UK time. OnePlus is live-streaming the event and we’ll have full coverage here at TrustedReviews.

The company is also planning to put the 2017 flagship on sale almost instantly after the event, with pop-ups scheduled in New York, London and across Europe.

The events on June 20 and June 21 will enable eager fans to be among the first to get their hands on the device.

It seems a far cry from the days when these phones were harder to track down than a far in a jacuzzi.

What do you make of the OnePlus 5 design? Could it tempt you into a purchase? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.