Now there’s a limited edition OnePlus 3T anyone can buy

A week ago, OnePlus announced an all-black ‘colette edition’ of its popular One Plus 3T smartphone. The problem? Only 250 were available and you had to go to a boutique in Paris to buy it.

Now, the flagship killing company is throwing a bone to non-Parisians with a Midnight Black edition that anyone can buy.

Right now, it’s still scheduled to be super limited edition and only available through the Hyperbeast online store.

It will become more widely available from oneplus.net after that period of exclusivity has ended.

It’s a 128GB option only and it’ll cost $479/£439 if you want to snap one up. It’ll be on sale on March 24 at 4pm UK time while supplies last.

OnePlus says it “tested more than 30 color iterations to perfect the all-black aluminum unibody design.”

The Midnight Black edition “features space-grade aluminum with three carefully applied dark coatings 14 microns thick and maintains the natural look and feel of metal.”

The only difference between this and the 'colette edition' is the lack of the French boutique's branding on the rear casing.

Do you prefer this colour to the 'Gun Metal' original? Share your thoughts in the comments below.