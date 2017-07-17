Is this the Nokia Android flagship we've been waiting a decade for?

The Nokia 8, the rumoured first flagship phone under HMD Global’s stewardship, has reportedly been revealed in a leaked render.

The Android-based handset will have a dual-lens camera with Zeiss optics if the image posted by the highly reliable Evan Blass of Venture Beat proves accurate.

The image shows a more refined version of the handset which appeared prematurely in a Nokia promotional video back in May.

It also shows the Zeiss logo beneath the vertically stacked dual cameras, following the recent announcement of a rekindled partnership between the two firms.

The design appears to be similar to the existing Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 phones that are currently in the throes of a staggered UK launch.

However, the Nokia 8 will be the best yet, speculation suggests.

Recent reports have claimed it’ll have a top-end Snapdragon 835 processor with up to 6GB RAM. Some reports have even suggested it'll come with a whopping 8GB RAM.

It is also though those dual lens cameras will each carry a resolution of 13-megapixels.

We’re expecting a 5.5-inch display with a Quad HD resolution and probably Android 7.1.

There’s no word yet on when the Nokia brand custodian will choose to unleash the phone, but we may see the Nokia 8 as soon as the IFA expo in around 6 weeks.

Is this the flagship Nokia Android phone you’ve been waiting a decade for? Drop us a line in the comments below.