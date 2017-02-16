Nintendo Switch UI revealed in huge leak - see it up close

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the Nintendo Switch officially going on sale and, for whatever reason, the Japanese giant is yet to give potential buyers a detailed look at the hybrid console’s user interface.

Well now, via very unofficial means, we may have our first proper look.

Hiphoptherobot of the NeoGAF forums appears to have received his Switch unit early and has promptly revealed the set-up process in a clip posted online.

The video walks through the process of detaching the Joy Con controllers, choosing a nickname and adding additional users. The set-up also enables users to configure parental controls.

The main UI features an album for screenshots, as well as the ability to pair or configure controllers.

The clip also how reveals the console will have 25.9GB of usable storage, while also showing off the console’s dark theme.

Here are some screenshots from the clip, in case (as is likely) it is taken down.

The leak of this shaky-cam, often blurry handheld video beats Nintendo to the punch.

It makes one wonder why the company chose to hold off on revealing the UI. It seems exceptionally snappy and intuitive and would have looked even better with the official sheen.

Does this purported UI leak make you more or less excited about the Switch? Share your thoughts below.