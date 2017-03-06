Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons can be used with PC, Mac and Android

The Nintendo Switch console is finally available to buy, but such is the scarcity of launch titles, gamers may soon be twiddling their thumbs rather than the Joy-Con’s analogue stick.

Thankfully, folks are gradually discovering the Joy-Con controllers can be used for more than gaming on the Nintendo Switch.

Related: Nintendo Switch review in progress

Using button mapping apps like JoyToKey, the Joy-Con accessories can be used as Bluetooth controllers on Mac (via Sam Williams) and PC.

The added functionality could prove handy for desktop gamers who'd rather not spend money on an additional game controller.

As an added bonus the controllers also pair natively with Android phones, although Nintendo Actu warns lag issues could make some games unplayable.

Of course, this isn't a first for Nintendo controllers. The Wiimote included Bluetooth pairing with PCs, as does the Switch's Pro Controller.

Have you bought a Nintendo Switch yet? Share your earliest impression in the comments below.