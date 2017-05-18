NHS mulling Ubuntu switch after Windows XP fail?

The NHS could be considering switching its software infrastructure from Windows to Ubuntu, after Windows XP vulnerabilities were exploited in the recent cyber attack that crippled the National Health Service. Or is it just an elaborate gag?
The NHSbuntu platform came to our attention via Dr Dean Jenkins, a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and editor-at-large of BMJ Case Reports, who writes about it on Differential Diagnosis, his blog.
According to Dr Jenkins, the Linux-based NHSbuntu is a "modern, secure, open source, operating system being considered by Jeremy Hunt for the NHS."
He adds that as NHSbuntu is built on the "industrial strength Ubuntu desktop," it offers a full-fat security feature set to meet the NHS's needs, including secure email, smartcard authentication and whole disk encryption, plus support for modern web browsers and popular office softtware.
He also notes Ubuntu was found to be the most secure operating system by the UK government's National Technical Authority for Information Assurance (CESG, formerly the Communications-Electronics Security Group), which is part of the National Cyber Security Centre. Although he takes a dig that this assessment was made "more than two years ago."
The NHSbuntu project is currently available to view on GitHub, and news that it is apparently being considered by Secretary of State for Health Jeremy Hunt first cropped up on the openhealth hub forums, where user Barry Schofield claims: "I have passed your disc to Jeremy Hunt and he was extremely interested. He is passing it on to his tech people."
It's important to note that while the NHSbuntu platform appears to be real based on the GitHub code, and reports that it is one of the new software options being considered by the government aren't entirely implausible, it's impossible to independently verify the claims – short of bumping into Jeremy Hunt down the pub.
We're undecided as to whether it's a mischevious ruse – the tagline of "simple tech for the NHS" just seems too patronisingly Partridge-esque to be genuine, doesn't it? – or if it could be the beginning of a major public sector coup for Ubuntu. But watch this space, as the fallout from the NHS ransomware attack is still in its early stages.
Is the government really considering Ubuntu for the NHS, or is it just an elaborate geeky gag? Let us know your take in the comments below.
Chris B
May 18, 2017, 8:24 am
One of the myriad reasons for the NHS computers still being on XP (apart from the obvious costs of updating machines / OSs when the NHS is being deliberately starved of funds, etc) is that a lot of proprietary systems required Windows XP to run at all. They simply won't run on later versions of Windows.
So good luck getting them running on Ubuntu.
And, unless there's money in it for Hunt or his "friends", then any suggestion will be discarded. After all, Jeremy Hunt's role is not to be a friend of the Health Service, it's to run it down ready for sale to the lowest-but-connected bidder.
Pierre
May 18, 2017, 10:57 am
Are you sure those specific softwares would not run on Ubuntu thanks to Wine? It is an open question as I know that not all software run well under Wine, but it may be a solution?
Chris B
May 18, 2017, 11:55 am
They may well do - though my experiences with Wine is that anything out of the ordinary tends to struggle. I think there are many solutions (windows XP in a sandbox VM on a more up-to-date host, for instance), but in the end it comes down to finances, as always with the NHS (£5.5m would have avoided this by extending a contract the Government had with Microsoft to support XP - but that was cancelled 2 years ago).
Phil
May 18, 2017, 12:17 pm
This isn't practical. There are massive issues with legacy software as it is with the NHS, even some stuff that mandates use of ancient version of Internet Explorer. The cost of updating all this software to work just would negate any advantages. Specialist software which requires large amounts of resources wouldn't run well at all either. The NHS works with massive files on a regular basis (DICOM datasets from scans, etc) and running software which is handling this in an emulator just wouldn't work properly at all... unless emulators have got better since I last dealt with the buggers.
The other issue is that the NHS is not one big unit. Each hospital has different requirements, different software, etc and this is probably why many are still on XP - because their mission critical databases / administration stuff only runs on XP and the developer is charging a fortune for a version which runs on Windows 7, 8 or 10. A transition to Linux sounds fantastic but when you're talking about running practically everything within an emulator, it's a recipe for hell. And the last thing you need when you're already working to the limit and stressed to hell is a computer system which is buggy and keeps failing.
Diane Flabbott
May 18, 2017, 9:15 pm
I can, um, help you, uh, with upgrades, to um, the software, which, um, is fully costed to, uh, within the parameters which, oh, I will be shortly, uh, setting out.
URNumber6
May 18, 2017, 9:38 pm
Why on earth would they have 'mission critical databases' on XP? That would've been a daft idea even when XP was in its prime.
As for 'running practically everything within an emulator' around 80% of PCs used by the NHS are just doing routine admin stuff you get in any office anywhere and it's clear from the meltdown lots of those hadn't been upgraded either - it wasn't just a few MRI scanners that ground to a halt.
Phil
May 18, 2017, 9:46 pm
Yes you won't have the databases on XP, they're on servers. Admin in the NHS is mission critical and the software which accesses those database is almost always limited, for example using a browser like Internet explorer. Often older software to access those databases is just as I say above, limited to running on older versions of Windows.
Sorry, it's the horrendous truth.
Robert Bray
May 18, 2017, 11:11 pm
Well. Considering they've known exactly when XP was going to hit EOL for a decade or so. Hopefully this is the wake-up call that they actually need to update their software once in a while (and if it won't work on something newer, move to something else)
Personally, as a Linux Sysadmin, I'd like them to move to Ubuntu. However, XP wasn't the problem. The problem was lack of updates and obviously unless they start working on that (including being ruthless about cutting or updating applications that won't work. FFS. Vista is 11 years old now. They had warning) then the same problem is going to come up over and over again.
Loaded4th
May 19, 2017, 2:45 am
Without knowing exactly what type of software is involved, the budget and time frame for switching means that any comment is speculation. As a user of Xubuntu, with XP3 running in VM, I have to say that there are some limitations that may or may not affect this decision. I've also used Wine with Office 2007 running quite happily, but find I can do most things in LibraOffice. The Wine team will look into issues with popular software, but not low usage programs.