Netflix’s mind control hack gives you the power of Eleven

Netflix has unveiled the employee projects from its most recent hack day, which include the ability to play content using the power of the mind.

Pitched as a solution for folks afflicted by laziness and an innate ability to lose the remote control, the experimental MindFlix uses an EEG-detecting headband called Muse.

Related: Best VPNs

In the tests shown off in the video below, employees were able to browse through the UI by moving their head horizontally and vertically and then begin playback by thinking of the word “Play.”

Sure enough, the selected title began playing.

Among the other projects created by employees (in just 24 hours) were a Stranger Things-inspired sweater that enabled users to spell out words on the 26 soldered-on LED lights.

On the hack day, workers also created a retro-styled video games collection based on Stranger Things called, you guessed it Stranger Games.

The creators took inspiration from imagining exactly what this game would have looked like had it been created in 1983. The answer? A lot like Atari’s ill-fated E.T.

The mini-games, which include a trip to the upside down to rescue Barb, can even be played out on televisions shown within the series itself.

Like all of the projects announced today on Netflix’s blog, it appears unlikely they’ll ever see the light of day. However, one thing Netflix users can do is download movies and TV shows to watch offline. Check out how below.

Which of the Netflix hack day projects would you like to see become a reality? We're leaning towards the games ourselves...