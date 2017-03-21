Microsoft just made it easier to ditch Mac for Surface

Microsoft is trying to make it much easier to ditch your Mac and start using a Surface instead.

One of the biggest hurdles users face when changing platforms is the effort it takes to move your content across. This is true for all ecosystems, whether you’re moving from Android to iPhone, or Mac to Windows.

The good news is that Microsoft has quietly released a new tool called the Mac to Surface Assistant, which is designed to help you transfer your important information across from an Apple machine to a Microsoft equivalent. It was first spotted by @h0x0d on Twitter:

The assistant will scour your machine for important content like documents, photos, movies and music, and will then prompt you to set a destination disk for the files (like an external hard drive) where you can zip-file all of your media onto. This should make it easier for the less tech-savvy to transfer their data across.

Download Assistant here

It’s no surprise that Microsoft has released this tool; after all, the company will be keen to attract as many potential Apple converts as possible. It’s also not an unprecedented move, as lots of companies offer similar tools and guides, including Apple itself.

