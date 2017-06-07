Meet the Renault Trezor, the ‘most beautiful’ concept car of the year

Renault’s big 2016 reveal of the Trezor concept car has paid off, with car enthusiasts dubbing it the ‘most beautiful concept car of the year’.

In a major win for Renault’s design time, the Jury of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este has awarded the Renault Trezor the ‘Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year’ award. The prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este event is held annually in Italy, attracting collectors and enthusiasts who celebrate automobile design.

“This award testifies to the fine judgement of great car collectors, who consider automobiles to be works of art,” said Stéphane Janin, Renault’s Director of Concept Car Design.

Janin continued: “It recognises the work of our designers who were part of this fantastic project."

Renault first debuted the Trezor back in 2016 at the Mondial De L’Automobile Paris show. The two-seater coupé is actually powered completely be electricity, and includes an autonomous mode that Renault says can “make travelling safer and more enjoyable”.

Excitingly, when engaged in autonomous mode, the Trezor’s steering wheel extends in width, turning into some kind of dashboard-mounted cinema screen. This means the driver and the passenger will be able to watch a movie or play a game while the car gets on with driving.

Renault says it hopes this completely safe “hands-off eyes-off” technology available for mainstream vehicles at an affordable price “beyond 2020”.

“The Renault range has now been completely renewed and upgraded with a spectrum of complementary models, each one of which has its own assertive identity,” said Laurens van den Acker, Senior VP of Corporate Design at Renault. “With the Trezor, we have pursued this renewal by introducing a new lifecycle sequence.”

Acker added: “This concept car is the fruit of a freedom of expression and prepares the way for the trends we are likely to see in our upcoming vehicles."

The Trezor boasts a maximum power of 260kW and a peak torque of 380Nm, and is capable of accelerating from standstill to 62mph in under four seconds.

The chassis sits low to the road, and features and one-piece clamshell roof that lifts “like the lid of a jewellery box” to allow access to the interior.

