Logitech BRIO is the first 4K pro webcam with HDR support

Webcams aren't really a big consideration for most consumers, as the majority of laptops and tablets come with built-in offerings.

But Logitech doesn't care about that. In fact, the company seems fully invested in provoking some sort of webcam renaissance with its latest product.

Logitech's Brio is the first ever 4K webcam, and comes packing a load of extra features to ensure your Skype calls look as pristine as possible.

Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration, said: "With Brio, our goal was to create an elegantly designed, feature-packed webcam that anyone who is the slightest bit serious about video quality will want.”

The newly launched camera is available now for $199 (about £160) in the US and €239 (about £206) in Europe, but UK pricing is yet to be confirmed at this point.

Logitech has provided a 4,096 x 2,160, but the camera is also capable of shooting in 3,840 x 2,160 at 30 frames per second (Ultra HD), 1,920 x 1,080 at 30 or 60 frames per second (Full HD), or 1,280 x 720 at 30 or 60 frames per second (HD).

In order to stream at 4K resolutions, however, you'll need to hook the Brio up to a USB 3.0 port – the only connection capable of processing Ultra HD data in real time.

What's more, you'll also need to be using a computer that packs one of Intel's seventh generation 'Kaby Lake' processors, which support Ultra HD 10-bit HEVC decoding.

On the plus side, the Brio is capable of facial recognition, so if you do invest in Logitech's device and happen to be using Windows 10, you'll be able to use the Windows Home feature to log into your laptop using your face.

It also comes packing 5x zoom, along with support for Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR, which should make for great performance in all lighting conditions.

Users will be able to choose between a 65-degree, 78-degree, and 90-degree field of view, and there's also omnidirectional microphones, a privacy shade, and a flexible mount included.

