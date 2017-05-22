LG's rugged X venture phone may be a smarter choice than Samsung's Active range

Samsung’s Galaxy S ‘Active’ series promises to bring flagship performance to a rugged body, but not everyone wants to spend top dollar on a phone they’re planning to treat mean, regardless of its ability to withstand punishment.

With that in mind, LG has today announced the LG X Active, an affordable rugged smartphone built to withstand the perils of the great outdoors.

The device, which appears to be an exclusive to the AT&T network (via Android Authority) in the United States delivers IP68 (water resistance of 1.5m for 30 minutes) and MIL-STD 810 military standard certification.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6

It promises a 5.2-display coated in Gorilla Glass (no word on which version) and promises a 4100mAh battery life, which can charge from 0-100% in just two hours.

That display also offers a handy glove mode that’ll enable it to be used while wearing gloves up to 2mm in thickness.

It also has a barometer, a compass, step/calorie counters and a flashlight mode, courtesy of LG’s new Outdoor Essentials app./

There’s a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera along with a 5-megapixel wide-angled selfie camera. There’s also a textured silicone rear casing which will hopefully protect the innards that include a Snapdragon 435 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage built-in.

The phone is being pitched as a secondary handset for ‘weekend warriors', and AT&T is offering it for just $11 a month if folks sign up for 30 months.

No confirmation yet of the SIM-free price for the device, which the network says is ‘coming soon.’ It’s also unclear whether we’ll see it outside of the US.

Is this a phone that can settle your need to explore during the weekends? Drop us a line below.