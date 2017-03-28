LG’s ridiculously thin Wallpaper TV just hit the high street — if you can afford it

LG has confirmed UK availability of its hugely impressive and aptly-named W7 Signature Wallpaper TV, which sits almost flush against the wall when mounted.

The 4K HDR-enabled OLED Wallpaper W7 TV is the first of its kind and, thanks to the Soundbar-like OLED Hub housing the speakers, processors and I/O tech, is able to protrude only 2.57mm from the wall.

That’s thinner than a £1 coin and only possible because OLED sets do not require backlighting.

Essentially, it’s almost like having a projector without actually having to have the projector.

The television, announced to great acclaim at CES 2017, is packed with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos tech and comes loaded with the webOS operating system. Users will also benefit from LG’s voice control Magic Remote.

Currys PC World will be selling the 65-inch set online and in store for a whopping £7,999. If you want to see it in action for yourself, you can pop along to the Staples Corner Retail Park in London at 12pm on April 1st (not an April fool).

In our review this month, John Archer awarded the W7 an 8/10 score for its dazzling picture quality, ground-breaking design and mostly excellent audio. Only the eye-watering price, limited support for Dolby Atmos and picture noise when viewing bright HDR images held is back.

Is this your dream television? Could you ever justify spending £7,999 on a TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.