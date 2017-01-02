LG’s new Nano Cell 4K TVs mean you won’t have to fight for the best seat

LG has announced its 2017 line-up of 4K HDR televisions and is debuting a new color-boosting tech called Nano Cell.

A variation on quantum dot technology, the Nano Cell LCD displays use uniformly sized particles (one nanometer in diameter), which the Korean company says offer more subtle, accurate colours that can be viewed from wider angles.

That means virtually no color difference at angles of up to 60 degrees, which is good news for those family members often relegated to the worst seat in the living room.

LG explains: “Nano Cell achieves such impressive results by absorbing surplus light wavelengths, enhancing the purity of the colors displayed on the screen. These light absorbing capabilities allow LG’s new LCD displays to filter distinct colors with much greater precision, rendering each color exactly as it was intended by the original content producer.”

Running on the webOS 3.5 platform, the SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000 models also bring support for three existing HDR standards, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma.

It’s also prepped to play nice with the forthcoming Technicolor Advanced HDR format, while it also includes a HDR Effect tool that promises to upscale SDR content by processing frames individually.

The flagship 55-inch SJ9500, which is 6.9mm at its thinnest point, offers the best quality picture LG has ever mustered from an LCD set, the company says. It also has a crescent-shaped stand that offers ‘the illusion of floating on air’.

All three models will go on show this week at CES 2017 and we’ll be there to go eyes on.

Is the time now right to leap on board with a 4K HDR TV? Or are you waiting for the standards to settle down? Share your thoughts below.