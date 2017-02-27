Kaspersky's CEO just gave a keynote in complete darkness

As tech journalists, we see all kinds of crazy presentation tactics – but we’ve never seen a keynote given in pitch black.

A lack of precedent didn’t put the CEO of Kaspersky off however, as he opted to deliver a keynote in complete darkness. Eugene Kaspersky took to the stage to speak to press and industry bigwigs during Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, leaving the lights off. But why?

Well, hackers. Kaspersky wanted to make the point that the world is at risk of being plunged into total darkness if we don’t collectively improve our cybersecurity, warning: "If we don’t change, in the future we will face very bad scenarios.”

Kaspersky believes that we need to redesign all of our systems, ensuring that they’re based on secure platforms, architecture and software – to make them “immune”.

“Not just secure, but immune,” the Kaspersky CEO explained. “Is it possible? I think yes. It’s my dream to have uncrackable devices with a zero risk of hacker attack."

"Unfortunately, we still have new technologies which are working on vulnerable platforms, which are very high risk to be attacked. We have a lot of work to do,” he continued, adding: "Let’s live in a world which is safe, immune and which all smart machines are under control."

There is an upside, mind; Kaspersky promised that his fellow cybersecurity engineers “will have a lot of work”. Swings and roundabouts, eh?

