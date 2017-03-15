Jaguar’s first electric car hits London’s roads – meet the I-PACE

After its dramatic debut at the Geneva Motor Show, Jaguar’s first electric vehicle has finally landed on proper roads.

The Jaguar I-PACE has been given a runaround on the streets of London’s Olympic Park, giving motoring fans a chance to see what the car will look like in action, well ahead of its actual release.

Jaguar confirmed that it would be building an electric car late last year, but only formally unveiled the concept earlier this month. The Jaguar I-PACE is now on track for a full working model reveal towards the end of the year, with a view to release the car to consumers in the second half of 2018.

Speaking about the news, Jaguar Director of Design Ian Callum said: “Driving the concept on the streets is really important for the design team. It’s very special to put the car outside and in the real-world. You can see the true value of the I-PACE’s dramatic silhouette and powerful proportions when you see it on the road, against other cars.”

He continued: “The I-PACE Concept represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design. For me, the future of motoring has arrived.”

Jaguar's Director of Design Ian Callum alongside the new I-PACE

The Jaguar I-PACE is an SUV, which means it’s effectively an electric evolution of the recently released Jaguar F-PACE SUV. Jaguar is describing it as a “long distance sprinter”, promising a range of over 500km from a 90kWh lithium-ion battery, as well as impressive 0-60mph acceleration in just four seconds.

Jaguar also says that the all-wheel drive I-PACE will be capable of an 80% charge after just 90 minutes of 50kW DC charging – not bad at all. And thanks to “compact, lightweight” electric motors on the front and rear wheel axles, you can expect a combined output of 400PS and 700Nm of torque.

“The feedback on the I-PACE concept has been fantastic,” explained Callum. "With the I-PACE Concept we’ve torn up the rule book to create a vehicle with supercar inspired aesthetics, sports car performance and SUV space, in one electric package.”

"It has surprised people and the enthusiasm for our first electric vehicle has been beyond all my expectations,” he added.

