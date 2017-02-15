Jaguar enables Apple Pay, PayPal for in-car fuel payments

Jaguar has upgraded the infotainment system in several of its high-end motors, allowing drivers to pay for fuel from inside their car.

The UK carmaker has teamed up with Shell petrol garages to allow in-car payments for fuel using either Apple Pay or PayPal. All you need to do is install the Shell app in your Jaguar F-Pace, XE, or XF and then use the touchscreen to select how much fuel you need. Once payment is taken, an electronic receipt will be e-mailed to you, so you don’t have to worry about that either – great for business users hoping to file expenses.

What this new system means is that if you have a willing-to-fuel passenger on board, you could potentially fill up and pay without ever having to leave the driver’s seat. And even if you do have to get out and add fuel yourself, you won’t have to dodge traffic across a forecourt and then spend ten minutes in a queue debating whether to buy the Snickers or the Kit Kat Chunky...

Speaking about the announcement, Peter Virk, Jaguar Land Rover’s Director of Connected Car and Future Technology, said: “In a world where cash is no longer king, customers are increasingly using electronic payments and contactless cards.”

“Making a payment directly from a car’s touchscreen will make refuelling quicker and easier,” he continued. “With this new system you can choose any pump on the forecourt and pay for the fuel even if you’re forgotten your wallet ore can’t find your credit or debit card.”

Jaguar says the new system will work at Shell garages across the UK, and globally later on. The Midlands-based auto giant has also confirmed that support for Android Pay will be added “later in 2017”.

The “simple but secure” system works using geolocation technology, combined with a cloud-based pre-payment check with either PayPal or your Apple Pay wallet. But Virk says Jaguar Land Rover’s ambitions go way beyond just paying for fuel:

“We are working with leaders in e-commerce such as Shell to enable our customers to enjoy cashless motoring via their car’s touchscreen. Whether it’s paying for fuel, parking, tolls, or even at a drive-through restaurant, the aim of cashless motoring is to make life easier for customers."

The new payments system is available across the entire Jaguar F-Pace SUV range, as well as F-type, XF, and XE sports saloon models – plus “the latest Land Rover models”. The app is available to download now, but note that there’s a cap of £150 per fuel transaction.

