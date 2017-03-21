iTunes adds the movie rental feature it should have had all along

Along with releasing a new 9.7-inch iPad and a fancy new (and charitable) red iPhone 7, Apple also found time to roll out a new version of the iTunes software, on Tuesday.

iTunes 12.6 introduces a new feature that makes it possible to rent a flick on one Apple device and watch it across your portfolio of macOS, iOS and tvOS devices.

But didn’t this feature already exist, we hear you ask?

No, despite Apple being all about the use of tech like AirPlay and iCloud to seamlessly access content between devices, apparently it did not.

Regardless, the new feature, dubbed ‘rent once, watch anywhere’, means users can, for example, rent a flick, begin watching it on Apple TV and finish it in bed on the iPad.

The feature doesn’t come into proper use yet as it requires iOS 10.3 and tvOS 10.2, both of which are currently in public beta (via 9to5Mac)

Given both are likely to be ready for prime time with the next few weeks, it won’t be long before folks overpaying to rent films on iTunes have a little more freedom to watch how they want.

Unfortunately, the rather draconian time limits on watching films, after you’ve started them, remain in place.

Once you hit that platy button you’ve got 24 hours to watch it, otherwise you’ll have to fork out again. Perhaps today’s update will make it easier for users to complete their rentals within the allotted time.

Will today's new iPad release finally compel you to update your old iPad 2? Or is that baby with you until it conks out for good? Share your thoughts below.