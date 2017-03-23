Is Instagram's latest blur filter sensitive or censorship?

Instagram has announced it is will be blurring out photos and videos that are deemed to be sensitive in nature.

As part of the Facebook-owned firms efforts to foster a ‘safer, kinder environment’, users will be able flag photos and videos for review.

If an Instagram employee agrees, a screen will be placed over the photo or video that requires users to tap to remove.

“This change means you are less likely to have surprising or unwanted experiences in the app,” Instagram wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Whether the move will be welcomed by users or deemed censorship remains to be seen.

In many ways it could enable Instagram more freedom to allow content it has been criticised for barring.

For example, the site currently controversially forbids female nipples (yet allows male areola), so perhaps the sensitive content screen could present it with a happy medium?

Of course, that’s all speculation on our part, and Instagram has not made any remarks that would indicate such a #FreeTheNipple shift in policy yet.

Elsewhere the firm also rolled out two-factor authentication to all users. To turn it on, you just need to tap the gear icon on the profile and choose two-factor authentication.

