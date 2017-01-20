Trump inauguration live stream: How to watch the event online

The time has come for the United States to enter the age of Trump, as the property developer and reality TV show host prepares to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

And whether you're excited to see what Trump has in-store for the next four years or not, most of us will want to witness this historic moment live.

Which should be fairly easy to do as long as you're near a TV, but if you're looking to watch online, there's also a load of options.

The Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony starts at 11:30 EST (16:30 GMT) after which, the Inaugural Parade gets underway at 15:00 EST (20:00 GMT).

If you are near a TV, BBC One will be covering the whole thing, starting at 16:00 GMT, which means you can also watch online via the iPlayer service (as long as you have a TV licence).

If you want to watch on mobile, you can download the iPlayer app using the following links, but the whole TV licence thing still applies:

BBC iPlayer: iOS | Android | Windows

There's also a load of live streams of the Swearing-In which will be hosted online through YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

All the major US news networks will, of course, be streaming the whole thing, too, so you'll be able to watch via the C-Span website or NBC or any other big news website.

If you'd prefer UK coverage, but don't have a TV licence, Sky News will be covering the whole event live, with rolling updates which have already started, and a YouTube live stream for the event itself.

