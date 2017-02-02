Here’s everything that's new in the Kodi 17 'Krypton' release

Fans of the cross-platform multimedia service, Kodi are in for a treat, with the software having been given a sizeable update.

The latest release - Kodi 17 ‘Krypton’ - brings a number of updates and improvements, as well as a whole new look for all your devices.

In development for almost a year, the Kodi 17 release has now dropped and it’s finally introduced individual default skins for different devices ranging from your TV to your smartphone.

The open-source software, which is free to download, lets users access music, movies and all manner of video, picture and radio content from a single interface.

So, what does the new Kodi 17 release bring? Well, aside from the cleaner Estuary and Estouchy TV and smartphone-friendly interfaces, there’s a raft of updates.

A new web interface called Chorus2 has been added alongside a revamped settings menu and improved setup options to PVR add-ons.

Despite devices running Android 4.4 or earlier being dropped from the support list, all other Android owners will benefit from improved audio.

Elsewhere, your music library is to be enhanced by better tagging as well as improved handling of your album and art information.

It’s already being superseded though.

For those always looking for something more, the Kodi 18 pre-builds are now already starting to surface.

The nightly ‘Leia’ builds can be downloaded from the Kodi website, although they won’t be as stable as the Krypton release.

What features would you like to see added in Kodi 18? Share your thoughts in the comments.