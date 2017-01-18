Google app for Android now comes with offline search feature

Google has been trying to tackle the problem of unreliable data connections for a while, by providing new offline features for its various services.

Now the company has introduced such a feature for its search results in the latest version of the Google app for Android.

The feature means that searches made while offline will now be queued and automatically run as soon as an internet connection is regained.

In a blog post, the company explained the new feature, saying: "With this change, search results are saved as soon as they are retrieved, even if you lose connection afterwards or go into airplane mode.

"So the next time you lose service, feel free to queue up your searches, put your phone away and carry on with your day.

"The Google app will work behind-the-scenes to detect when a connection is available again and deliver your search results once completed."

Once an internet connection has been established and the search has been performed in the background, the Google app will send a notification to inform the user.

Tapping the notification will bring up a pre-downloaded results page, complete with cards for weather and stock prices.

Users will be able to see how recent the results are, and can tap a button to quickly refresh the page for more up-to-date results, if needed.

According to Google, the new feature won't noticeably impact battery life, and by using 'streamlined' results pages, won't mean you end up exceeding your data allowance.

The new offline search feature comes with the latest version of the Google app, so make sure you're up to date if you want to make use of it.

Let us know what you think of the feature in the comments.