Upstart MVNO FreedomPop has announced plans to sell an own-branded budget handset in the UK.

The network, which offers completely free service including 100 minutes, 100 SMS, 200MB of data and unlimited WhatsApp usage is now selling a phone for £59.

The FreedomPop V7 dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 6.0, a 720p 5-inch display and a 1.1GHz Snapdragon 210 processor.

The phone features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, 16GB of internal storage (expandable to 32GB via microSD) and 1GB of RAM. There’s also 2,100mAh battery pack.

For light users that release means an initial outlay of £59 could cover phone service for as long as the phone lasts and as long as they can cope with limited usage.

Even then there are plans offering more minutes, text and data from £4.99 a month. The unlimited plan offers 2GB of data on Three’s 3G/4G network )and all of the minutes and texts you could hope for) for just £11.99 a month.

If you’re not a fan of the FreedomPop V7 - as we'd imagine folks used to using relatively high-end phones wouldn't be - there’s a 30-day money back guarantee.

Could you be tempted to ditch your high-end phone for freedom from the major networks? Share your thoughts below.