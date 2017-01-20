BT price hike: Here's how broadband, landline, and Sport prices are changing

BT has announced price increases across its broadband and landline services, while television customers will now have to pay for BT Sport.

The price hike, set to come into effect from April 2, will see basic broadband customers paying £2 more each month, while BT Infinity fibre customers will pay £2.50 extra per month.

Line rental has been frozen at £18.99 per month, but the company is increasing the cost of calls by 1p per minute for both mobile and landlines. That means landline calls will now cost 12p and mobile calls will rise to 16p.

Elsewhere, BT TV customers will have to start paying for BT Sport, which has previously been included with the package at no extra cost for broadband customers.

From August 1, BT TV users will pay a fee of £3.50 in order to watch the BT Sport channels, while the yearly subscription will be £42.

Those who use a Sky box to watch BT Sport will have to pay an extra £1 each month, bringing the total cost to £22.99, from April 2.

Viewers who use a Sky box to watch BT Sport but who do have a BT broadband subscription will see an increase of £1.50 per month, bringing the total price to £7.50.

While the price of BT Sport has been increased, no other price increases for BT TV customers has been announced.

Along with these changes, there are a number of increases for call plans. Anytime call plans are set to increase by 49p to £8.99 per month, while evening and weekend call plans will jump by 30p to £3.80 per month.

Evening and weekend call plans will also cost more, rising by 30p to £3.80 per month, and BT's call set-up fee is increasing by 2p to 21p.

Call features such as call minder are also increasing by 25p to £4.50, but the BT Privacy feature and caller display will stay at their current price.

BT is sending out letters to customers, informing them of the change, after which, according to Ofcom rules, subscribers will have 30 days to let the company know if they want to cancel their plan without having to pay a fee.

Rivals Sky, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk have all announced similar price rises in the last year, with Sky line rental set to increase from March 1.

Let us know what you think of the price rises in the comments.