ASUS’s new ZenBooks bridge portability and performance

ASUS has announced a pair of new additions to its ZenBook range offering Kaby Lake processors and a super-thin design with discrete GPU.

The ZenBook UX530 offers a 15.6-inch 1080p display promises the 7th-generation i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 950 graphics card.

The company has squeezed it all into a 16.9mm body, which it claims is as travel-friendly as many 13-inch laptops.

Related: Best laptop 2017

Contrast that to the 15.9mm UX430, which offers a 14-inch full HD display and a GeForce 940MX CPU.

Asus has christened these models as the "thinnest-ever ZenBook models to feature high-performance discrete graphics."

There’s no shortage of ports, with ASUS delivering USB Type-C, Type A 3.1, a Micro HDMI port as well as a headphone jack and SD card clot.

The higher-end model also features an additional USB 3.1 port.

ASUS is yet to give up pricing on either model, but says they’ll be up for grabs in the UK sometime in the spring.

Both models will be available in Royal Blue or Quatz Grey. Those opting for the UX430 will benefit from additional gold and rose gold colourings.

ASUS ZenBook UX330UA Review

Is your laptop due a replacement in 2017? Which CES models caught your eye?