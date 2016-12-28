Apple Watch owners can win big by hitting early-2017 fitness goals

New Year, new you right? Well, that’s what Apple’s hoping by rewarding those Apple Watch owners who hit their January fitness goals.

Instead of leaving you to your own motivation-free fitness plan, however, the iPhone and iPad maker is helping kick you into gear with a dedicated New Year fitness challenge.

Dubbed the ‘Ring in the New Year’ challenge, the move is designed to help you burn off all that extra holiday weight with some fitness-focussed incentives.

The rules of the challenge are simple. If you fill all three of your activity rings - calories burned, time active and standing hours - for seven consecutive days in January, you’ll win.

Sadly, you’re not going to be rewarded with any free Apple devices or product discounts though.

Instead, you’ll receive a special achievement badge and stickers within Apple’s official Activity app.

Need a bit of extra motivation? No worries, your Apple Watch will send you notifications to give you that extra nudge towards your activity target.

Despite the Activity app also being available for iPhones, Apple is only introducing the New Years fitness challenge for those you sport its wearable gadgets.

The Ring in the New Year fitness challenge is available for all Apple Watch, Apple Watch Nike+ and Apple Watch Series 2 owners.

