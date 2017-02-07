You may want to wait before buying an Apple MacBook Pro - here’s why

The latest macOS Sierra beta has offered hints Apple is planning to update its MacBook Pro line-up with the new-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors.

Code spotted within the new macOS 10.12.4 beta shows three new board IDs that suggest an upgrade on the current trio of models are being prepared.

The discovery of motherboard identifiers was made by Apple blogger Pikeralpha on his site Pike’s Universum.

According to the code, which does not appear in previous versions of macOS, there may be two new 13-inch MacBook Pro models with function keys, three new models with the TouchBar and three new 15-inch laptops with the TouchBar.

The blog says:

Mac-B4831CEBD52A0C4C – two models with a maximum Turbo Boost of 3400 and 4000 MHz. This one uses the exact same processor power management data as the new MacBookPro13,1.

Mac-CAD6701F7CEA0921 – three models with a maximum Turbo Boost of 3500/3700 and 4000 MHz. This one uses the exact same processor power management data as the new MacBookPro13,2.

Mac-551B86E5744E2388 – three models with a maximum Turbo Boost of 3800/3900 and 4100 MHz. This one uses the exact same processor power management data as the new MacBookPro13,3.

The 2016 MacBook Pros were only launched in October, but feature the previous generation Skylake core processors, putting them behind many Windows Ultrabooks.

A Kaby Lake upgrade has been rumoured since the ultra premium laptops went on sale at the back end of last year.

If and when they launch remains to be seen, but it's unlikely to be until at least this summer.

