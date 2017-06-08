Amazon to offer 45% off Prime for US customers on low-income

Amazon has announced it will offer a 45% discount on Prime memberships to anyone receiving government assistance in the US.

The company says it will offer these customers a monthly membership at the cost of $5.99 instead of $10.99 a month.

Those with an Electronic Benefits Transfer card (EBT) are able to claim a discount on their Prime membership – another step Amazon is taking to allow as many people to take advantage of Prime as possible.

Related: Amazon Echo

Prime Members get access to Amazon's streaming catalogue

It follows the company's recent move to add the option to pay for the service monthly, giving users access to faster deliveries, the Prime Video catalogue, and more for a monthly fee.

Previously the service was only available for an annual fee, but Amazon looks to be trying to get more customers on board in recent months.

If customers with an EBT card take advantage of the new discount, they're able to save $60 a year on Prime, and will of course benefit from the speedy shipping that Amazon Prime is known for.

Amazon has not yet detailed whether a discounted service for those on low-incomes will make its way to any other territories.

Are you going to take advantage of a discounted Amazon Prime? Let us know in the comments.