Alexa is invading the iPhone — but not in the way you’d hope

Amazon is bringing its Alexa assistant to the iPhone and iPad - at least for users of its shopping app.

The main Amazon Shopping app has been updated to enable users to voice search for products, track orders, re-order products or add items a cart/list.

However, there’s more. Way more. Users will be able to play music and books from Music Unlimited, Prime Music or Kindle books using Amazon app.

Related: Best Alexa Skills

All users will need to do is tap the microphone in the search bar to begin the voice request.

Some of Alexa’s abilities to answer questions are also being added to the main app, while information about traffic and weather can also be requested.

Any smart home devices linked to Alexa can also be communicated with via the new Amazon app.

Amazon, of course, has a dedicated Alexa app designed for Echo owners. However, its usage is limited. It helps Echo users get more information on voice requests, install new skills and connect new devices, but it does not have voice functionality of its own.

Integrating the functionality within the main shopping app which does not require a device could be a smart way for Amazon to give its voice assistant a foothold on iPhone.

Perhaps it'll even convince iPhone users to get themselves an Echo?

Would you prefer Alexa to Siri as the main voice assistant on the iPhone? Share your thoughts below.