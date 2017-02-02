Adobe the latest victim of Brexit? Anger as Creative Cloud prices almost double overnight

Adobe has increased the price of its Creative Cloud service in the UK and Sweden, with some customers set to see their payments almost double.

The company produces software including Photoshop and Premiere Pro, and announced the price hike in an email sent out on Thursday.

Blaming "currency exchange rates," Adobe said: "We wanted to share some important information about your renewal price.

Related: MWC 2017

"As part of doing business globally, Adobe monitors currency exchange rates in order to make adjustments to our pricing up or down as needed.

"You may be aware that currency exchange rates have fluctuated significantly over the last few years. As a result of recent changes in exchange rates in your region, the price of Adobe products and services is increasing starting on 6 March 2017."

Adobe joins companies such as Apple and Microsoft that have recently introduced price hikes following last year's Brexit vote, which caused the value of the pound to drop significantly.

Adobe is increasing prices by around 25% according to The Express, but for those that signed up to special deals, the price increase could be much more.

Users that took advantage of a deal launched in June 2016 have been paying £6 a month for Photoshop up until now, but will pay more than £10 a month once the new pricing system is implemented.

The price changes are scheduled to come into effect from March 6, but if you're already signed up to a plan, it looks like the price increase won't affect you until your contract comes up for renewal.

Of course, social media hasn't responded kindly to Adobe's latest move, with users seemingly left confused about how much their monthly payments will be increasing by.

TrustedReviews has contacted Adobe for clarification, so stay tuned for more.

WATCH: MWC – What to expect

Let us know what you think of the price hike in the comments.