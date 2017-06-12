Hundreds of Three customers left unable to call or text

UPDATE: Three has now fixed this problem and issued the following statement: “Some of our customers did experience connectivity issues earlier today using voice and SMS services. This problem has now been resolved and all services have been restored. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

If you're having trouble making or receiving calls or texts on Three today, rest assured you're not alone.

Hundreds of Three users around country have been reporting problems since 10:30 this morning, according to Down Detector, while some users have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Twitter user @Globaltravelle3 wrote: "@ThreeUK my wife and I haven't been able to make calls. DISGRACE! My wife is pregnant and the baby is due soon!!!"

Most of the complaints have apparently come from London, Manchester, Lambeth, Birmingham, Tamworth, Glasgow, Wembley, Leeds, Tottenham and Nottingham.

Not all people on Three in those areas have been affected by the problem, which Three claims is a third-party issue, but some might not have even noticed they've been hit yet. Some of the complaints reported about the outage are from people who can still make calls, but not receive them, so it could be that there are people out there unaware that their incoming calls aren't getting through.

Three has responded to the complaints with a Tweet saying: "We’re aware some customers are experiencing issues making & receiving calls. We’re sorry for inconvenience & working to fix as soon as poss."

Hopefully, Three's fix isn't too far around the corner.

Related: 9 best smartphones

Have you been affected by this problem? Share your experience in the comments