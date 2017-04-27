HP Spectre x360 15 review

What is the HP Spectre x360 15?

The x360 15 is a unique proposition. It’s a 15.6-inch laptop with a fully flexible hinge for use in four different modes, but offers dedicated graphics, an Ultra HD screen and build quality that arguably matches the likes of the Dell XPS 15. It even comes with a stylus, which is far from standard these days.

It’s an impressive package, although with only a dual-core processor on board it isn't as powerful as some would like.

HP Spectre x360 15 – Design and Build

I haven't always been a fan of the Spectre way of doing things, but I think the x360 15 is the first such laptop I've found to be truly attractive. The dark-grey aluminium lid along with the new, fancier HP logo looks great, with smooth corners and precision-cut edges featuring the now-unmistakable Spectre copper trim around the edges.

The main chassis receives the same treatment – although, presumably, to save on weight the keyboard tray is made from a premium plastic instead of metal. The copper trim around the edges is super shiny and looks superb.

The space around the keyboard tray is a vast expanse of grey, which I can’t help but feel could have been put to better use. Perhaps with an extra row of keys, or a fan grille – or at least some finer detailing.

In terms of ports, HP has been quite generous, perhaps learning the lessons from other machines (including the Spectre 13) that lacked some important connectors.

There’s one USB 3.0 connector, which sits on the left of the device, alongside a the 3.5mm headset jack and SD card reader. There’s a pair of reversible USB 3.1 Type-C ports on the right. Both can be used for charging, and one doubles as a ThunderBolt 3 port. This means if you have a high-end ThunderBolt 3 monitor or dock, you’ll be able to plug in, charge your laptop and access your peripherals in one motion.

Finally, there’s high-end, dual-band Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 as well.

It’s a big machine, no doubt, and at 2kg you're certain to notice it in your bag. It’s nearly exactly the same weight as the Dell XPS 15, which is impressive considering the Spectre's bendy hinge. It’s 1.8cm thick, and it fits just fine into my fairly large backpack. It even comes with a nifty protective sleeve in the box.

The laptop feels robust, and the hinge doesn’t display a hint of wobble when typing. If you pick up the laptop with a degree of aggression then you'll probably see the screen lie back a little; it’s just a case of being careful when you pick it up. Given it costs nearly £1500/$1500, you’ll probably find yourself being pretty careful anyway.

As ever, having a flippy screen on a 2kg laptop is surely a niche feature, but if it’s something you value, then this is the best laptop for the job. Tent mode is good for when you want to save space and stream, while tablet mode is excellent for streaming Netflix in bed and sketching on a flat surface.

HP Spectre x360 15 – Keyboard and Touchpad

The island-style keyboard is nicely backlit with a cool, slightly blue-ish set of LEDs. The keys themselves could be a little grippier, but they’re well spaced and offer enough travel to make the typing experience comfortable.

The top row of keys doubles as function keys; by default, they'll respond to the symbol on them. There isn't much missing here: there are three media keys for skipping, going back and pausing tracks; and three buttons for volume up, down and mute. Screen brightness can also be found here, along with a button to deactivate the keyboard backlight and switch the laptop into Airplane mode.

I don't like the placement of the ‘\’ key to the right of the spacebar, and the ‘#’ button that sits above the half-height Return key – but these are minor quibbles.

In typical HP fashion, the touchpad is ultra-wide, providing plenty of room to swipe and perform gestures. Palm rejection works well despite the touchpad’s width; I didn't experience any problems with it. Note, though, that the touchpad isn’t Microsoft Precision-certified. This isn’t a huge problem in itself, but it does mean that the touchpad doesn't offer the same fluidity as those that are certified, so if you’re coming from a laptop with a Precision Touchpad, then you’ll notice. The Dell XPS 15 wins in this regard.

HP Spectre x360 15 – Screen and Stylus

HP has equipped this machine with an Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 touchscreen panel, and it’s very good. Its left and right bezel is impressively thin, which helps the laptop’s high-end style ambitions.

Quality is excellent as well. Whites are clean, without a hint of blue or yellow, and its 339-nits maximum brightness puts it in the upper tier of what laptops are capable of. Black levels – where closer to zero is better – were reported at 0.3 nits, which leads to a 1193:1 contrast ratio – above average for a laptop. The overall effect is that high-resolution images and video are packed with detail and look super-sharp.

The only mild disappointment is that colour coverage isn’t higher: I measured it at 83% of the sRGB colour gamut and 60% of the photographer-friendly Adobe RGB gamut. Higher is always better, and while most users won’t notice the difference, those looking for a supremely colour-accurate screen should consider the Dell XPS 15’s 4K option – or any of the most recent MacBook Pros.

If you use the Microsoft Edge browser for Netflix then this high-res screen also offers the added bonus of being able to watch some shows at Ultra HD resolution.

HP has been generous and provides its latest Active Pen in the box, and the laptop is compatible with Microsoft’s Windows Ink platform. This means it’s easy to make notes using OneNote or Sticky Notes, and you’ll be able to draw on web pages in the Edge Browser. The stylus has two additional buttons on the side, and takes a single AAAA battery.

The nib is perfect for making notes and doodling, gliding smoothly across the screen – it's genuinely pleasant to use. It’s a great addition and takes full advantage of this laptop’s large, high-quality touchscreen.

HP Spectre x360 15 – Webcam and Audio

This laptop is a fine all-rounder, with the microphone in particular proving to be a highlight. The dual-array unit minimises noise and echo, and generally helps with clarity. The webcam is similarly decent, although it wasn’t great at picking out my face when it was back-lit by daylight streaming through a window behind me.

The webcam also supports Windows Hello facial recognition, which means you can log into your laptop simply by sitting in front of it with your face in view. It's a small thing, but you'll love how easy it makes the process of signing in.

Unfortunately, the speakers are mediocre at best. Although they're able to reach high volumes, they rely heavily on the pre-installed Bang & Olufsen audio software, which struggles to do its job properly. With rock music that features plenty of treble and bass, the speakers can’t handle both elements at the same time, so you end up with a fairly messy-sounding noise that leaps between bass and treble depending on what it fancies at that given moment.

With the software switched off, sound is more consistent. However, it continues to lack the depth that the B&O software was providing. You can't have your cake and eat it, sadly. Impressively, at least, audio quality doesn’t suffer when you turn the laptop around into tent and tablet mode.