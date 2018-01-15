Best Camera Bags 2018: 10 top bags for photographers

No matter the kind of camera bag you’re after – backpack, shoulder bag, sling or roller – you’re sure to find the perfect one for you in our round-up of the best camera bags.

If you’ve spent time and money investing in your camera equipment then you’ll require a bag in which you can safely transport it all around. Camera bags come in all shapes and sizes – from simple holsters intended for a single compact to reinforced rucksacks designed to accommodate full-frame DSLRs with an assortment of lenses, flashguns and other useful equipment.

Best Camera Bag Buying Guide – Which is the right bag for you?

The size of bag that’s right for you will depend on the amount of equipment you own, and how much of it you want to carry around with you at any given time.

Either way, the first thing to do is to draw up a list of all your camera equipment. This will enable you to get a good idea of the size of bag you should be looking for. Don’t forget to factor any imminent purchases into the equation too.

The different options

There are many different types of camera bag on the market. Popular designs include compact pouches and belt holsters, waist belts, shoulder bags, backpacks, rolling cases and sling-type bags.

Pouches are the smallest and are generally designed to carry no more than a small compact. They can usually be attached to a belt to keep them within easy reach. Waist belts are generally a little bit bigger than pouches, making them ideal for superzooms, bigger compacts or even a small mirrorless camera.

Moving up in size, shoulder bags – also referred to as ‘messenger bags’ – are usually big enough to carry a DSLR or mirrorless body plus a couple of lenses. They differ from standard backpacks in that they employ a single strap that rests on one of your shoulders. One advantage is that they’re much easier to access than backpacks, as you don’t have to remove the bag from your shoulders to get into it. On the flip-side, they aren’t as spacious and can unbalance you, especially if you’re carrying a lot of weighty equipment.

Sling bags are a halfway-house between shoulder bags and backpacks. The main compartment is usually styled like a backpack, but they’re fitted with a single, diagonally positioned strap. This allows them to be worn like a backpack but also rotated around to your chest, so you can quickly access the storage compartment without having to remove the bag completely. They sometimes come with a hip belt for added comfort.

Budget

As is the case with all camera equipment and accessories, you’ll ultimately get what you pay for. It pays to invest as much as you can in a decent bag, even if it means having to save up a bit longer. In addition, expensive bags also tend to come with more durable zips and better-quality padding. As a rule of thumb, bags costing around £80 or more are generally of good quality.