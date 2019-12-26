Best Boxing Day Sale Deals: As if Black Friday wasn’t enough, the UK’s major retailers are back for one final sale of 2019, bringing with them some of the best tech deals found all year.

Let’s face it, when the Christmas dinner leaves you in an almost comatose state, the last thing you want to do is head out the door and join a barrage of shoppers, all elbowing each other to get the best available offer on a 4K TV. No, it’s much better to do Boxing Day the smart way, by putting your feet up, and letting us do all the work for you – finding the very best tech deals the event has to offer, and bringing them to one, easy to peruse page.

That’s right, this Boxing Day we’ll have our fingers on the pulse to bring you the absolute best Boxing Day bargains as and when they appear, so you won’t have to worry about missing out. The only trouble you’ll have is in deciding which one of these fantastic offers to go for. No matter what you decide to go for, you’ll always be getting a stonker of a deal.

Jump to the Best Black Friday Deals:

Mobile Phones | Dyson and Vacuum Cleaners | TVs | Laptops | Cameras | Nintendo Switch Consoles | PS4 Consoles | Xbox One Consoles | Sonos Speakers and Soundbars | Headphones | Smartwatches

Boxing Day Mobile Phone Deals

Whether you’re going for a whole new handset or simply looking for a better data package, everyone’s a winner with these incredible mobile phone offers this Boxing Day.









(Back to the top)

Boxing Day Dyson & Vacuum Cleaner Deals

The only thing that doesn’t suck around here are the ridiculous price drops on a whole range of vacuums, from Dyson to Shark, Bosch to Gtech.

(Back to the top)

Boxing Day TV Deals

If there’s one guaranteed outcome of a Christmas gathering, it’s that someone (not naming any names) will complain about the TV. Get ready to put them in their place for next year by picking up a fantastic set at a superbly affordable price.

(Back to the top)

Boxing Day Laptop Deals

Let’s face it, as essential as they are, forking out for a new laptop can feel like someone taking a sledgehammer to your bank account. Do yourself a favour and avoid the stress completely by opting for one of these cracking laptop deals.

(Back to the top)

Boxing Day Camera Deals

At the start of a New Year, what better time to move up from smartphone photography and indulge in a proper kit? With so many fantastic Boxing Day offers on DSLR, compact and action cameras, you’re truly spoilt for choice.

(Back to the top)

Boxing Day Nintendo Switch Deals

Even during Black Friday, finding a solid offer on a brand new Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite was a hard task – particularly as they came and went at the drop of a hat. This Boxing Day, time to indulge in some retail and grab a discounted Switch while you can.

(Back to the top)

Boxing Day PS4 Deals

While details on the PS5 are scarce, we do know that the system will arrive at some point next year – making this the perfect time to pick up a PS4 on the cheap.

(Back to the top)

Boxing Day Xbox One Deals

With the Xbox Series X scheduled for release next year, retailers will be looking to ship their existing Xbox One stock as quickly as possible, and these incredible deals prove as much.

(Back to the top)

Boxing Day Speaker and Soundbar Deals

You can have the best TV in the world but without a proper soundbar, your home cinema experience can only go so far. Time to complement your existing setup with these incredible soundbar and speaker deals.

(Back to the top)

Boxing Day Headphone Deals

Very few items scream “treat yo’self” quite like a brand new pair of headphones. Don’t skimp out this Boxing Day and opt for a high-quality pair – especially when they’re at a seriously discounted price.

(Back to the top)

Boxing Day Smartwatch Deals

Got any fitness goals for 2020? Having a top-notch smartwatch on your wrist can be a serious help in burning calories, so what are you waiting for?

(Back to the top)

For more amazing offers this Boxing Day, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…