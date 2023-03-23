Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G: What’s the difference?

Xiaomi recently updated its Redmi Note line with the Redmi Note 12 series. The 2023 line-up consists of the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G.

You might be wondering how the standard Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G compares to the Pro Plus 5G model. After all, both phones boast 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED displays, triple cameras and large 5000 mAh batteries.

Keep reading to discover all the major differences between the two smartphones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G is cheaper

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 5G will be priced at £279/€299.

For comparison, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G will cost £449/€499, making it significantly more expensive.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G has a 200-megapixel camera

Both the Redmi Note 12 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G come with triple cameras. However, the 12 Pro+ 5G has a much larger main sensor that makes the camera the headline feature on the pricier model.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G’s camera array consists of a 200-megapixel wide sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The regular 12 5G takes advantage of the same 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor but is led by a smaller 48-megapixel main sensor.

Xiaomi has also packed more megapixels into the 12 Pro Plus 5G’s selfie camera. The 12 Pro Plus 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera, while the 12 5G has a 13-megapixel one.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G has a faster chipset

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G includes the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a chipset designed with mobile photography and speed in mind, making it a good match for the 200-megapixel camera.

The Redmi 12 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, a 5G chipset aimed at the affordable end of the mobile market that launched toward the end of 2022.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G supports 120W fast charging

Both phones pack huge 5000 mAh batteries and support fast charging, but the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G outpaces the Redmi Note 12 5G with its incredibly speedy 120W HyperCharge.

The 12 5G offers its own way to charge your phone up quickly in the form of 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G comes with Dolby Atmos

While Xiaomi has equipped both phones with 3.5mm headphone jacks, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G also offers more immersive listening in the form of Dolby Atmos support.

The Redmi Note 12 5G has expandable storage

One benefit to the Redmi Note 12 5G and the lower-end non-5G model over the Pro and Pro Plus is that they come with the option of expandable storage.

Both the Redmi Note 12 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G max out with an 8GB/256GB configuration, but the storage on the standard 12 5G can be expanded up to 1TB, allowing you to save more photos, files, apps and games on the cheaper smartphone.