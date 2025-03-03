Xiaomi Pad 7 vs 7 Pro: Comparing the Android tablets

Xiaomi launched its new Pad 7 series at MWC 2025, which is made up of the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro.

Although we haven’t reviewed either tablet yet, so can’t yet confirm whether either has earned a space on our best Android tablets guide, we’re keen to understand the difference between the two.

We’ve compared the specs and highlighted the key differences between the two tablets here. Read on to find out more in Xiaomi Pad 7 vs Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is the cheaper of the two, with a starting RRP of £369 for the smaller 8GB and 128GB model.

As the name suggests, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro has a pricier starting RRP of £449 for its entry-level 8GB and 128GB model.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

One of the main differences between the two tablets is their respective chipsets. While the Xiaomi Pad 7 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 mobile platform, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro promises to take “performance to the next level” with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Xiaomi explains that the Pad 7 “delivers reliable performance for multitasking and entertainment” but the Pad 7 Pro delivers “seamless multitasking and efficiency”. As we haven’t reviewed either tablet, it’s difficult to know what this really translates to in real terms.

While both processors have a 4nm manufacturing process, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 has up to 3.0GHz CPU and GPU 15 while the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 has a slightly lower 2.8GHz CPU and GPU14.

Otherwise, both tablets come with a choice of three storage sizes, including 8GB and 128GB plus 8GB and 256GB. However, the Pad 7 Pro also boasts a 12GB and 512GB model while the Pad 7’s largest is 12GB and 256GB.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro in use. Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro has higher resolution cameras

Arguably, many don’t tend to buy a tablet for the cameras, however it’s still a nice addition to have. While the Xiaomi Pad 7 has a 13MP rear lens alongside an 8MP front-facing camera, the Pad 7 Pro sports a larger 50MP rear and 32MP selfie lenses.

Although you shouldn’t judge a camera purely by its resolution, the difference between the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro is worth keeping in mind.

The camera set-up of the Xiaomi Pad 7 is the same as the Honor Pad 9, which we hailed as “bang average”. On the other hand, the Pad 7 Pro’s camera set-up exceeds even the much pricier iPad Pro, however it’s worth noting that both iPad cameras are fitted with numerous camera technologies including Center Stage and HDR.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro supports faster charging

While both tablets sport the same 8850mAh battery capacity, they differ in their charging capabilities. The Pad 7 supports up to 45W turbo charging, which Xiaomi explains should take the tablet up to 100% in 103 minutes.

On the other hand, the Pad 7 Pro supports up to 67W HyperCharge which means it’ll take just 79 minutes to reach 100%.

However, neither tablet comes equipped with a compatible charger in the box, so to benefit from the fast speeds you’ll need to invest in one separately.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro charging. Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro has a Matte Glass Version

Although the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro have an identical design with an 11.2-inch display, 6.8mm thin and weighing just 500g, the Pad 7 Pro has a Matte Glass Version. Found in the Grey, 12GB and 512GB tablet, Xiaomi explains its Matte Glass eliminates “99% of light interference and 65% screen reflection”.

Otherwise, both displays also have a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a 3.2K screen with adaptive HDR support too.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro in hand. Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro supports Wi-Fi 7

The Pad 7 Pro supports Wi-Fi 7 which is the latest generation of Wi-Fi, which offers faster speeds than previous versions, including Wi-Fi 6E which the Pad 7 supports. Essentially this means the Pad 7 Pro should see faster upload and download speeds and lower latency than the Pad 7.

Early Verdict

As both have an identical design, weighing just 500g and sporting a 11.2-inch screen, deciding between the Xiaomi Pad 7 and Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro comes down to what level of performance you’re looking for.

While the Pad 7 Pro boasts a more powerful processor, faster charging and higher resolution cameras, this inevitably does come at a bigger price. With that in mind, if you’re looking for a more everyday tablet then the Pad 7 should suffice.

We’ll update this versus once we review both tablets, which should give you a more definitive answer between the two.