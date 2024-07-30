Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 vs OnePlus Open: The two foldables compared

Xiaomi recently unveiled its newest foldable, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, in China.

The phone features the same book-style folding design as the OnePlus Open, but how do these two foldables compare?

Keep reading to discover all the big differences between the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the OnePlus Open.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is more waterproof

When it comes to durability, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and OnePlus Open both include measures to prevent their screens from getting scratched or cracked.

However, the Mix Fold 4 is a cut above the OnePlus open when it comes to waterproofing. The Mix Fold 4 has an IP rating of IPX8, meaning it can handle being submerged in one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Open, meanwhile, is rated IPX4, making it splash-resistant and able to survive a rainy day. However, the phone should not be submerged in water.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 includes one more camera

When it comes to cameras, both the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the OnePlus Open are equipped with several, including a main sensor, ultra-wide angle lens and telephoto lens. However, the Mix Fold 4 also takes advantage of a second telephoto lens, giving the foldable four cameras in total.

The Mix Fold 4 includes a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

The OnePlus Open, on the other hand, features a 48-megapixel wide angle camera, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens. We haven’t tested the Xiaomi phone’s camera yet but found the camera on the OnePlus Open to be bright, sharp and detailed, producing impressively accurate colours.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 features a newer chipset

When it comes to performance, both the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the OnePlus Open feature Qualcomm’s flagship chipsets. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the OnePlus Open is a year older than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4.

While both phones take advantage of the same up to 16GB of RAM, the Mix Fold 4 also fits up to 1TB of storage whereas the OnePlus Open is limited to a 512GB configuration.

OnePlus Open

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 charges wirelessly

Finally, while the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the OnePlus Open both feature large batteries and impressively fast charging, the OnePlus Open has the edge here also.

The Mix Fold 4 packs a 5100 mAh battery and supports both 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus Open, meanwhile, features a 4805 mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, with no wireless charging available here.