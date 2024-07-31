Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 vs Google Pixel Fold: How do they compare?

Xiaomi recently announced its latest book-style foldable, the Mix Fold 4, in China. While the launch of the handset hasn’t been confirmed in the UK just yet, you might be wondering how the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 stacks up to other foldables.

Keep reading to discover how the smartphone compares to Google’s first foldable, the Google Pixel Fold.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 boasts a brighter display

When it comes to their displays, both the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold have two OLED screens – one large foldable display and a second smaller cover screen.

However, the Mix Fold 4 has a brighter display in both instances, with both of its screens capable of hitting 3000 nits at peak brightness. The Pixel Fold, meanwhile, can reach 1450 nits on its folding screen or 1550 nits on the cover screen.

The Google Pixel Fold runs on a custom chipset

Performance-wise, the Google Pixel Fold runs on Google’s own Tensor G2 processor, a custom chipset designed for Pixel phones.

We found that the Tensor G2 delivered solid everyday performance, though it tends to fall behind Snapdragon chips when it comes to pure processing power. This is because the Tensor G2 focuses more on AI processing than graphical processing.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, meanwhile, is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We have yet to benchmark this phone ourselves, but you can expect high performance from Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 offers 8K video recording

When it comes to camera tech, Google has a fantastic setup for a foldable. This includes a 48-megapixel wide angle camera, a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. We found photos snapped with the main sensor to be pin-sharp and vibrant with impressive HDR capabilities even on bright days.

There are also plenty of AI camera modes and editing tools to dig into.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, on the other hand, includes four sensors. The quad setup consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. We haven’t tested the camera yet but this camera array sounds great on paper.

The Mix Fold 4 has the edge when it comes to video, offering support for 8K/24fps recording. Both the Mix Fold 4 and the Pixel Fold are also capable of capturing 4K video at up to 60fps.

Google Pixel Fold

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 supports faster charging

Finally, the Xiaomi Mix Fold packs a large 5100 mAh battery and offers very speedy 67W wired charging, along with 50W wireless charging.

Battery life isn’t the Pixel Fold’s strong suit with the 4821 mAh battery able to just about last a day in our tests and fast charging capped at a relatively slow 30W. Wireless charging also falls behind at 7.5W.