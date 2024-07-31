Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 vs Google Pixel Fold: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Xiaomi recently announced its latest book-style foldable, the Mix Fold 4, in China. While the launch of the handset hasn’t been confirmed in the UK just yet, you might be wondering how the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 stacks up to other foldables. 

Keep reading to discover how the smartphone compares to Google’s first foldable, the Google Pixel Fold

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 boasts a brighter display 

When it comes to their displays, both the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold have two OLED screens – one large foldable display and a second smaller cover screen. 

However, the Mix Fold 4 has a brighter display in both instances, with both of its screens capable of hitting 3000 nits at peak brightness. The Pixel Fold, meanwhile, can reach 1450 nits on its folding screen or 1550 nits on the cover screen.

The Google Pixel Fold runs on a custom chipset 

Performance-wise, the Google Pixel Fold runs on Google’s own Tensor G2 processor, a custom chipset designed for Pixel phones. 

We found that the Tensor G2 delivered solid everyday performance, though it tends to fall behind Snapdragon chips when it comes to pure processing power. This is because the Tensor G2 focuses more on AI processing than graphical processing. 

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, meanwhile, is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We have yet to benchmark this phone ourselves, but you can expect high performance from Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset. 

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 offers 8K video recording 

When it comes to camera tech, Google has a fantastic setup for a foldable. This includes a 48-megapixel wide angle camera, a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. We found photos snapped with the main sensor to be pin-sharp and vibrant with impressive HDR capabilities even on bright days. 

There are also plenty of AI camera modes and editing tools to dig into. 

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, on the other hand, includes four sensors. The quad setup consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. We haven’t tested the camera yet but this camera array sounds great on paper. 

The Mix Fold 4 has the edge when it comes to video, offering support for 8K/24fps recording. Both the Mix Fold 4 and the Pixel Fold are also capable of capturing 4K video at up to 60fps. 

unlock pixel fold
Google Pixel Fold

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 supports faster charging 

Finally, the Xiaomi Mix Fold packs a large 5100 mAh battery and offers very speedy 67W wired charging, along with 50W wireless charging. 

Battery life isn’t the Pixel Fold’s strong suit with the 4821 mAh battery able to just about last a day in our tests and fast charging capped at a relatively slow 30W. Wireless charging also falls behind at 7.5W.

You might like…

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 vs OnePlus Open: The two foldables compared

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 vs OnePlus Open: The two foldables compared

Hannah Davies 20 hours ago
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable wins?

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable wins?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Dyson OnTrac vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra: How do they compare?

Dyson OnTrac vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Canon EOS R5 Mark II vs EOS R6 Mark II: The two Canon cameras compared

Canon EOS R5 Mark II vs EOS R6 Mark II: The two Canon cameras compared

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Smart ring vs smartwatch: Which is best for you?

Smart ring vs smartwatch: Which is best for you?

Hannah Davies 7 days ago
Canon EOS R5 Mark II vs EOS R5: What’s changed?

Canon EOS R5 Mark II vs EOS R5: What’s changed?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words