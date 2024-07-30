Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable wins?

Xiaomi recently announced its latest range of foldable phones in China, including the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Xiaomi Mix Flip.

If these options sound (and even look somewhat) familiar, you might be thinking about Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 which launched just weeks before this announcement.

The question is – how do these foldables compare? We’ve put the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 head-to-head to help you decide which foldable is right for you.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has S Pen support

One major advantage to the larger screen enabled by the foldable format is that there’s ample space for sketching and notetaking. Samsung has tapped into this potential by including S Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While the stylus sadly doesn’t come with the device, you can pick one up separately to draw, make notes and even use Samsung’s new generative AI features, like Sketch To Image and Drawing Assist.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 does not offer stylus support.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 includes more RAM

Both the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship chipset.

We found the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to be one of the most powerful foldables around when we benchmarked its performance, though we still need to get our hands on the Mix Fold 4 to properly compare the two.

However, the Mix Fold 4 has the edge when it comes to RAM with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage available with the smartphone. The Z Fold 6, meanwhile, can be configured with up to 12GB of RAM and the same large 1GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has four cameras.

When it comes to cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold packs a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. While these cameras are good with the main sensor, in particular, capturing crisp shots with vibrant colours and balanced lighting across shadows and highlights, they do feel a little dated compared to the cameras on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, on the other hand, takes advantage of four cameras, including a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, a second 10-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. This camera setup should make the Mix Fold 4 particularly good at capturing photos from a distance, allowing you to get even closer to your subject without losing out on quality.

Samsung Z Fold 6

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 charges faster

Finally, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is the clear winner when it comes to the battery – at least on paper.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 4400 mAh battery that we found would often dwindle by the early evening. Charging is also relatively slow, with just 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging on board.

While we have yet to test the battery on the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, the phone’s specs certainly seem more optimistic. The foldable packs a larger 5100 mAh battery, with quicker charging, including 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.